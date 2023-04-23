Solicitor General backs the Voice to Parliament
Solicitor-General DR Stephen Donaghue QC leaves the High Court in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The High Court has finished hearing the challenge to the same-sex marriage postal survey, and will announce its decision on Thursday, September 7. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI/AAPIMAGE
The nation's lawyer has released his legal opinion on proposed changes to the Constitution, to enshrine a Voice to Parliament. Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue says the Voice would 'enhance' government, and won't pose any threat to democracy.
Share