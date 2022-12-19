३६ वर्ष पछि अर्जेन्टिनालाई विश्वकपको उपाधि

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP Final. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA/Alamy
Published 19 December 2022 at 12:36pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
पेनाल्टी सुट आउटमा फ्रान्सलाई हराउँदै ३६ वर्ष पछि अर्जेन्टिना विश्वकप विजेता बनेको छ।
