३६ वर्ष पछि अर्जेन्टिनालाई विश्वकपको उपाधि

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP Final. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA/Alamy

Published 19 December 2022 at 12:36pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
पेनाल्टी सुट आउटमा फ्रान्सलाई हराउँदै ३६ वर्ष पछि अर्जेन्टिना विश्वकप विजेता बनेको छ।

