एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

अस्ट्रेलियामा बसोबास: सर्प या माकुराले टोकेमा के गर्ने?

एसबीएस नेपाली पोडकास्ट

warning sign.jpg

Even for suspected snakebites, you must seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:27am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

तपाईँ हामीले सुन्दै आएको कुराको विपरीत, अस्ट्रेलियामा अधिकांश माकुराका टोकाइले कमै हानि गर्छ, र विषालु सर्पहरूले टोक्नु सामान्य कुरा पनि होइन। तर कहिले काहीँ भने ज्यान जोखिम अवस्थाहरू आउन सक्ने हुनाले, त्यसको लागि कसरी तयार रहने भनी जानकार रहन आवश्यक छ।

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:27am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shanghai Factory Workers

के एप्पलले चीनमा रहेका आफ्ना उत्पादन केन्द्र बन्द गर्दैछ?

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अस्ट्रेलियामा बसोबास: बुशवाकमा जाँदा हराएमा के गर्ने?

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

एसबीएस नेपाली अस्ट्रेलिया समाचार: मङ्गलबार १३ डिसेम्बर २०२२

Gender pay gap

अस्ट्रेलियामा महिला र पुरुषकाबिचमा तलबको भिन्नता कति छ?