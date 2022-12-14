अस्ट्रेलियामा बसोबास: सर्प या माकुराले टोकेमा के गर्ने?

Even for suspected snakebites, you must seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen
Published 14 December 2022 at 11:27am
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
तपाईँ हामीले सुन्दै आएको कुराको विपरीत, अस्ट्रेलियामा अधिकांश माकुराका टोकाइले कमै हानि गर्छ, र विषालु सर्पहरूले टोक्नु सामान्य कुरा पनि होइन। तर कहिले काहीँ भने ज्यान जोखिम अवस्थाहरू आउन सक्ने हुनाले, त्यसको लागि कसरी तयार रहने भनी जानकार रहन आवश्यक छ।
