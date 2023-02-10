NITV Radio - News 10/02/2023

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has confirmed her unvaccinated sister has become unwell with COVID-19

Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy is meeting with community leaders in Alice Springs today ((Friday)), along with Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney, to discuss crime and alcohol issues. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A new report finds Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples experience overdoses at a rate three times higher than non-Indigenous Australians - Australian emergency forces depart for Turkey as three Australians ((check no.)) are still missing in the region - And in sport, Australian football star Samantha Kerr leaves her mark on English League football...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 10/02/2023

Raelene.JPG

World heritage bid for Murujuga rock art, in the backdrop of threats from mining and industrial interests

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 08/02/2023

لیدیا تورپ، سناتور بومی از ایالت ویکتوریا

NITV Radio - News 08/02/2023