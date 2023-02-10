NITV Radio - News 10/02/2023
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy is meeting with community leaders in Alice Springs today ((Friday)), along with Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney, to discuss crime and alcohol issues. Source: AAP
A new report finds Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples experience overdoses at a rate three times higher than non-Indigenous Australians - Australian emergency forces depart for Turkey as three Australians ((check no.)) are still missing in the region - And in sport, Australian football star Samantha Kerr leaves her mark on English League football...
Share