قسمت بیست و یک SBS Learn English: مراقب سلامت خود باشید

Angry manager yelling at her team through megaphone in the office. Credit: skynesher/Getty Images

Angry manager yelling at her team through megaphone in the office. Credit: skynesher/Getty Images

تاریخ انتشار 14/10/2022 ساعت 5:33pm
توسط Josipa Kosanovic
مجری Josipa Kosanovic, Peter Theodosiou, Mehdi Gholizadeh
منبع: SBS

در این قسمت عباراتی را یاد بگیرید که به شما کمک می کند در محل کارتان مشکلات را حل کنید. همچنین یادبگیرید چطور می توانید به محتوای رایگان برای کاهش استرس روزانه دسترسی پیدا کنید.

این قسمت بخشی از یک راهکار SBS تحت عنوان Mind Your Health‌ است. برای مشاهده پورتال مربوطه که حاوی پادکست های، مطالب و ویدئوها به زبان انگلیسی و سایر زبان ها است به
این قسمت
مراجعه کنید.


I want us to talk even though we might not solve everything at once
I hear what’s important to you, but if you could look at it from my perspective.
I’m sure there will be some things we can agree on.
Let’s take a break and talk again once we’ve cooled down a bit.
Help me understand where you’re coming from.
I understand your point, but I see things a little differently.
