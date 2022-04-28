Introducing Australia Explained in Portuguese

Australia Explained podcast in Portuguese

Australia Explained is a new podcast from SBS Portuguese. Source: Getty Images

Listen to Australia Explained, SBS Portuguese's new podcast, which offers a beginner's guide to all things Aussie, including need-to-know slang, foods, music, sports, comedy, and much more.

G’day mate! 


If you are a Portuguese speaker who has recently migrated to the land down under, this podcast is for you. 


Australia Explained is aimed at helping listeners understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life. Each episode focuses on a particular aspect of Australian culture, including slang language, sports, and much more. 


A new episode of Australia Explained will be available every Wednesday from 4 May on your favourite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. 


Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. 



