Introducing Australia Explained in Portuguese

G’day mate!
If you are a Portuguese speaker who has recently migrated to the land down under, this podcast is for you.
Australia Explained is aimed at helping listeners understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life. Each episode focuses on a particular aspect of Australian culture, including slang language, sports, and much more.
A new episode of Australia Explained will be available every Wednesday from 4 May on your favourite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24.
Follow on , and and listen to
Veja ainda
Visto Work and Holiday para brasileiros: “o acordo já está concluído e entrará em vigor o quanto antes”, diz novo embaixador do Brasil na Austrália
Cultura e tradições aborígenes ao alcance de todos em locais sagrados nas grandes cidades da Austrália. Semana NAIDOC nos estimula a conhecer e preservar a terra onde vivemos
Mudança no visto 482 possibilita residência permanente a profissionais na lista de curto prazo que estiveram na Austrália na pandemia