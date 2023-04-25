Indian war hero once saved a prime minister held captive. Now he spends his time in 'beautiful' Australia

Key Points In 1971, Colonel Ashok Tara (Retd), then a 29-year-old Major, saved the lives of Bangladesh's father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's family, including the current PM of the country Sheikh Hasina and her newborn child.

Fifty-two years later, now this 80-year-old soldier's greatest joy is being with Rhea- his only grandchild who lives in Melbourne.

Retired Colonel Ashok Tara, the man who saved 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's family from the Pakistan Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, has had a deep love for Australia since 2007.





In that year, his daughter Anshu, son Ashish and daughter-in-law Dr Sanyogita Tara moved to Melbourne with Rhea, the only granddaughter of the Tara family and Col Tara's 'joy of life'.





Col Tara was spending his days at his Noida home until 2012 when, after almost 40 years of his heroic act, he was invited as a state guest to Bangladesh and was conferred one of their highest Civilian awards - Friends Of Bangladesh Liberation War Honour - by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Retired Colonel Ashok Tara. Credit: Photo by K Asif via Getty images. "I express my gratitude to Colonel Ashok Tara, who was the major at that time; on the morning of 17 December 1971, he freed us, we were free on that day, and we are alive today," Ms Hasina said.





Recalling the incident, Col Tara's son Ashish Tara says, "After so many years since the war, suddenly dad was all over the news."





"Even the prime minister of India spoke about him in his major speech, and we all were awe-struck by the series of the limelight we got," says Ashish, a senior engineer with Telstra.



Speaking about the incident, Col Tara says that, "Every soldier is a country's pride, and of all my acts, this stands out as my pride when unarmed, I was able to rescue the Mujib family from the captivity of a heavily armed unit of enemy soldiers."





Col Tara is of Punjabi descent and his family moved from Rawalpindi to New Delhi in 1942.





He started visiting Australia in 2008, a year after his children decided to call the land Down Under their home.





Now looking forward to settling permanently with his children in Australia, Mr Tara says, "I am fascinated with Melbourne's open cultured amiable people."



Retired Colonel Tara with his granddaughter Rhea at ANZAC Day rituals in Melbourne. Credit: Supplied by Ashish Tara. To honour the soldiers of war, Col Tara participates in ANZAC Day services whenever he's in Australia on 25 April.





"It's an honour to pay homage to the martyrs of the battle of Gallipoli.





"My father served in the army; I am the army man, and what I believe is that a soldier never dies; he is always alive in the heart of the country for whom he made the supreme sacrifice.





"And Australia's ANZAC Day parade is a mirror for their martyrs reflecting how the people of a country love their soldiers," said the celebrated soldier.



Col Ashok Tara with his family in Australia. (L-R) Anshu, Col Ashok Tara, his wife Abha Tara, Dr Sanyogita, Rhea and Ashish Tara. Credit: Supplied by Ashish Tara. Col Tara's daughter works with the Melbourne School of Engineering, and his daughter-in-law Dr Sanyogita, is an obstetrician and gynaecologist.





"I have visited many western and eastern countries, but Australia has its peculiarity both geographically and culturally, which makes it so beautiful," he says.





Mr Tara was actively engaged in The Battle Of Gadra (Barmer Rajasthan) India- Pakistan War 1965 and The Battle Of Gangasagar (near Agartala, Tripura) during the Liberation War Of Bangladesh for which he was honoured with the coveted gallantry award, Vir Chakra - the Highest-military award in India - by the then President Shri V.V Giri.



