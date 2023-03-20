Unstoppable at 75, Satvinder continues to achieve new milestones

Key Points Retired Indian Army officer says there's no age bar to learning a new skill.

Satvinder Singh spends his days biking and learning new art forms at Werribee's Men's Shed.

Retired Indian Army Major and grandfather Satvinder Singh describes himself as a "lifelong learner." He believes we are all more resilient than we may realise.





Mr Singh lost his partner a few years ago, in 2013. Since both his children were well settled in Australia, he kept himself occupied by volunteering as a motivational teacher at the Akal Academy Baru Sahib in India's north.





But in 2019, he moved to Australia to live with his children.



Retd Major Satvinder Singh (third from left) during 2022 Anzac Day Parade at the Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh shared how he didn't waste time settling in a new country.





"I instantly adapted to the new world and realised that Australia is a beautiful place to learn new things because of its multicultural society.





"As people approach their twilight years, they often experience a loss of independence, especially in a foreign country. I didn't want to be that person. So, I started using e-bikes to commute alone," he said.





Mr Singh is also actively engaged in Werribee Men's Shed. This place provides a safe and busy environment where men can upskill themselves and meet and greet in an atmosphere of old-fashioned mateship.



Satvinder Singh celebrating his father's centenary with members of Werribee Men's Shed. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. "I have learnt many new skills at the Men's Shed in my area, including mosaic and ceramic art forms and learning to read and write in Urdu and Shahmukhi.





"I love the concept of Men's Shed. It feels like I am on a wonderful solo picnic where my fascination keeps growing," he said.



Exploring mosaic and ceramic art – these passion projects are just a few of the pursuits for Mr Singh. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. The first Men's shed opened in 1998 in Sydney as a community organisation to support men who had become isolated, particularly in retirement or being widowed.





Today, there are more than 1200 local men's, women's and community sheds in Australia - more than the number of McDonald's in the country. The movement has now expanded internationally to over 2500 men's sheds across 12 countries.



'Rather than complaining about neglect and being dependent on children, we should learn to find healthy ways to cope with change," Mr Singh's advices. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. Mr Singh believes the mind has astonishing learning abilities if you keep it occupied.





"I haven't seen many Indians involved in Men's Shed. I sincerely hope more community members get involved in activities that drive their personal growth, irrespective of age.





"A person who has nothing to do ought to suffer the effects of an unengaged mind, so acquire a hobby and learn something new because life is beautiful," he added.





