From Punjab to Perth: Love for off-roading brings celebrity TV host to Australia

A man of numerous talents, Bobby Sandhu is a mimicry artist, screenplay and dialogue writer, anchor.





He is now exploring his creative side by drawing, sketching and capturing the Australian off-roading racing action with his camera lens.





Trading fame for a regular life





A decade ago, Mr Sandhu hosted a Punjabi chat show, Ki Haal Chaal Hai for ETC Punjabi, as a result of which he became a well-known face amongst the viewers of Punjabi television across the world.





Mr Sandhu also became known for his interviews of Punjabi entertainment celebrities such as Gippy Grewal, Sharry Mann, Satinder Sartaaj, Surjit Patar, Jaswinder Bhalla, Sardool Sikander, Debi Makhsoospuri and more.





He then moved on to writing screenplays and dialogues for Punjabi movies such as Gadaar: The Traitor , Bikkar Bai Sentimental and Raula Pai Gaya .













What made this successful artist leave it all behind and move continents to lead a regular life?





“It was an impromptu decision. I think that I was a misfit in India, so when I got an opportunity to get permanent residency in Australia, I grabbed it. I love to enjoy life, explore new possibilities and can’t be more thankful for this new life here,” he told SBS Punjabi from Perth, his new home.





“I’m enjoying life in Western Australia and am happy during this phase of my life,” he added. Bobby Sandhu while shooting off-road racing events in Western Australia. Source: Supplied by Bobby Sandhu





Loving the Australian outback





He is now enjoying off-roading in the Australian outback.





“I had always been a fan of 4WD vehicles and off-roading. Once my dad got wastebasket magazines from Delhi, and I got my hands on some Australian publications which I was intrigued about. I dreamt of driving those cars.





“When I moved to Australia, I had a clear idea that I would like to work in the 4WD industry. It rejuvenates me,” Mr Sandhu said.











Mr Sandhu has encashed his passion into a professional pursuit.





He is now a media partner for Western Australian off-road racing championships through his social media channel.





Mr Sandhu has a Youtube channel through which he captures the dust and din of Western Australia's off-road racing championships, and primarily targets his Punjabi audience.





He has covered the Kalgoorlie Desert Race, Three Springs, Gas Dash, Bencubbin and Perenjori off-road racing events amongst others.





Bobby Sandhu during desert race Gas Dash. Source: Supplied by Bobby Sandhu







Arty hearty





Not limited by the medium, Mr Sandhu also lets his creative juices flow through his pencil.





Talking about his sketches and drawings, he says that he doesn’t spend a day without touching pencil to paper.





“My automotive art feature content has started getting recognized on social media. Drawing is a daily ritual for me. I just enjoy it and try to be in a state of bliss in whatever I do,” Mr Sandhu signed off.





