The POW grandfather who nursed other injured soldiers regardless of their allegiances

Lance Naik (Retd) Jarnail Singh Sandhu

Lance Naik (Retd) Jarnail Singh Sandhu spent six years in jail as a Prisoner of War (POW). Credit: Jitender Singh

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Lance Naik Jarnail Singh Sandhu fought in World War II as part of British Allied forces and got severely injured during a heavy grenade attack. Injured, Mr Sandhu was arrested by German forces and shifted to a hospital for treatment where he learnt the basics of medical treatment. He applied his newfound knowledge to nurse other injured soldiers irrespective of their allegiances, his grandson says.

Decorated with many bravery awards, Mr Sandhu, Lance Naik (the equivalent of Infantry Lance-Corporal in the British army) in the Allied forces, says he spent seven years of his newly wedded life fighting with Allied forces in World War II, with six of those, in various German prisons as a Prison of War (POW).

Sydney-based, Jitender Singh, a grandson of Mr Jarnail Singh Sandhu, told SBS Punjabi: “Right after joining the Indian Army in 1935, my grandfather was sent to France to fight with Allied forces."

During a fight in France against Hitler's forces, Mr Sandhu got badly injured and was arrested by the enemy and later sent to hospital for treatment.
Medal for bravery
The medal was awarded to Lance Naik Sandhu by the British Government for his bravery and for undergoing six years of imprisonment during WW II. Credit: Jitender Singh
“My grandfather’s (battalion) was fighting in the front when the enemy asked them to surrender, but they chose to continue fighting the enemy," Mr Singh said.

“After that, the enemy started a grenade attack towards the trench where Lance Naik Sandhu was fighting the enemy along with other soldiers. The valiant soldiers cornered in the trench started throwing the grenades back towards the enemy using their hands."

While throwing the grenades back to the enemy, one of them exploded in Mr Sandhu’s hands injuring his right hand and right foot badly, his grandson said.

Born in the small village of Chabba Sandhuan in undivided Punjab (now in Pakistan) on 10 Oct 1914, Mr Sandhu joined the armed forces as a Lance Naik at the age of 21 and retired due to permanent injury in 1945.
Service book of Lance Naik Sandhu
Credit: Jitender Singh
Under the Geneva Convention agreement, the badly injured Mr Sandhu was shifted from the battlefield to a hospital where he was treated for almost six months, Mr Singh said.

During his time in the hospital, Mr Sandhu, who had a good command of spoken and written English, learnt some level of the German language as well.

“When my grandfather got slightly better with his health, he started working as a translator as well as a medical assistant to treat the injured soldiers impartially even if they were from the enemy’s side," Mr Singh said.

“After the surrender of German forces in 1945, WWII came to an end and my grandfather returned to his barracks in Sialkot (now in Pakistan)."
Lance Naik (Retd) Jarnail Singh Sandhu
Lance Naik (Retd) Jarnail Singh Sandhu spent six years in jail as a Prisoner of War. Credit: Jitender Singh
Mr Singh said Mr Sandhu later received many bravery awards and medals from the government for his decorated service as a soldier.

In 1947, at the formation of Pakistan, Mr Sandhu had to move with his family to the Indian side of the border where they were camped in Karnal along with many others.

He had to start his life all over again from the scratch, his grandson said.

The Indian government awarded some land to Mr Sandhu in the village Godni in Kurukshetra, which is in the state of Haryana.

As a diehard soldier, Mr Sandhu started working with the health department of India as a malaria control officer and worked as a volunteer and in community service until his death in 2007.
READ MORE

Remembering those who fought alongside the ANZACS at Gallipoli

Community leader calls for more participation in ANZAC Day celebrations

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Baljit Pharwali at SBS.jpg

Melbourne dad opens up about battle with depression after a workplace mishap and wife's devastating death

CRICKET-AUS-IND

ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਟੈਸਟ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਬੇਹਦ ਰੋਮਾਂਚਕ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ: ਜੋਰਜ ਬੇਲੀ

A couple from different faiths - and on the run from their families (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Falling in love across faith fault lines

These engineering students at Sydney's University of Technology face increasing HECS debt

Gloomy financial outlook for students with HECS debt