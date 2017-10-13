11 Godhra accused get a reprieve; no firecrackers to be sold in Delhi NCR this Diwali

Here are some of the stories covered in this report:
The death sentence given to 11 people accused of the Godhra tragedy have had their punishment commuted to a life sentence instead.
The Supreme Court of India has banned sales of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in the lead up to this year's Diwali.
Gurdaspur bye-elections have been completed in Punjab; and, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has revoked the honour it had previously bestowed on journlist/ author Kuldip Nayyar.
