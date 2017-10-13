SBS Punjabi

11 Godhra accused get a reprieve; no firecrackers to be sold in Delhi NCR this Diwali

A charred train at Godhra, Gujarat

A charred train at Godhra, Gujarat

Published 13 October 2017 at 1:08pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:57pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Available in other languages

In this week's India Diary, we bring you a report on the stories making the headlines back home in India.

Here are some of the stories covered in this report:

The death sentence given to 11 people accused of the Godhra tragedy have had their punishment commuted to a life sentence instead.

The Supreme Court of India has banned sales of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in the lead up to this year's Diwali.

Gurdaspur bye-elections have been completed in Punjab; and, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has revoked the honour it had previously bestowed on journlist/ author Kuldip Nayyar.

Click on the link above to hear the full report.

