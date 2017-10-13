11 Godhra accused get a reprieve; no firecrackers to be sold in Delhi NCR this Diwali

Available in other languages

The death sentence given to 11 people accused of the Godhra tragedy have had their punishment commuted to a life sentence instead.





The Supreme Court of India has banned sales of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in the lead up to this year's Diwali.





Gurdaspur bye-elections have been completed in Punjab; and, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has revoked the honour it had previously bestowed on journlist/ author Kuldip Nayyar.





Click on the link above to hear the full report.




