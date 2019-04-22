SBS Punjabi

13-yr-old who won badminton Junior Singles at Sikh Games plays for Victoria

SBS Punjabi

jsb

Jagtar with his state-level trophy and certificate. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2019 at 6:21pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 9:42am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Jagtar Singh Bumrah began with cricket but chose badminton because no other sport fit into his family’s time table.

Published 22 April 2019 at 6:21pm, updated 23 April 2019 at 9:42am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
At the recently-concluded 32nd SAnnual Sikh James, Jagtar Singh Bumrah won the Junior Singles badminton match. No surprise as this youngster is a state-level player of the game in Victoria.

This young boy can’t be mistaken for just another schoolkid. He’s far too confident and focused.

While interviewing 13-year-old Jagtar Singh, questions drew terse responses and he gave the interview alone. “He was alone in a closed room, and we were tense, waiting outside for him to come out,” his mother, Gagan Bumrah told SBS Punjabi.

“I play for Victoria in the Under-13 badminton team. It’s been a great experience. In the doubles game, our team has been securing the first position now,” says Jagtar who studies in Year 8 in a school in Narre Warren, Melbourne.

Jagtar actually started out with cricket, predictably for a family of Indian origin. “Cricket coaching didn’t fit into my parents’ work routine. Badminton did so here I am,” says Jagtar who speaks fluent Punjabi albeit with an Aussie accent.

He gives foremost credit for his success to his family, friends and coaches who have supported him.

“My family and friends have supported me and I credit my success to them. Also, to my coach Mr Hung at at HPB Badminton. I especially want to thank Mr Satinder Chawla of Landmark Community Sports Club in Craigieburn who offered me their lifetime membership,” says Jagtar whose family hails from Amritsar.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Related stories

Indian-Australian cricketer Jason Sangha joins Sachin Tendulkar in record books

Meet Australia's vegan Sikh bodybuilder



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?