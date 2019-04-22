13-yr-old who won badminton Junior Singles at Sikh Games plays for Victoria

At the recently-concluded 32 nd SAnnual Sikh James, Jagtar Singh Bumrah won the Junior Singles badminton match. No surprise as this youngster is a state-level player of the game in Victoria.





This young boy can’t be mistaken for just another schoolkid. He’s far too confident and focused.





While interviewing 13-year-old Jagtar Singh, questions drew terse responses and he gave the interview alone. “He was alone in a closed room, and we were tense, waiting outside for him to come out,” his mother, Gagan Bumrah told SBS Punjabi .





“I play for Victoria in the Under-13 badminton team. It’s been a great experience. In the doubles game, our team has been securing the first position now,” says Jagtar who studies in Year 8 in a school in Narre Warren, Melbourne.





Jagtar actually started out with cricket, predictably for a family of Indian origin. “Cricket coaching didn’t fit into my parents’ work routine. Badminton did so here I am,” says Jagtar who speaks fluent Punjabi albeit with an Aussie accent.





He gives foremost credit for his success to his family, friends and coaches who have supported him.





“My family and friends have supported me and I credit my success to them. Also, to my coach Mr Hung at at HPB Badminton. I especially want to thank Mr Satinder Chawla of Landmark Community Sports Club in Craigieburn who offered me their lifetime membership,” says Jagtar whose family hails from Amritsar.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.









