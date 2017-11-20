SBS Punjabi

8-year-old boy killed by celebratory gunfire at Indian wedding

SBS Punjabi

ਵਿਆਹ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਚ ਗੋਲੀ

ਦਸੰਬਰ 2016 ਚ ਬਠਿੰਡਾ ਲਾਗੇ ਇੱਕ ਡਾਂਸਰ ਲੜਕੀ ਕੁਲਵਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਵਿਆਹ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਲੱਗਣ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਸੀ Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2017 at 6:42pm, updated 21 November 2017 at 12:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A boisterous wedding party in Kotkapura, Punjab ended in tragedy when a young boy was killed by a gunshot, apparently fired in celebration. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Published 20 November 2017 at 6:42pm, updated 21 November 2017 at 12:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?