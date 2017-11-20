8-year-old boy killed by celebratory gunfire at Indian wedding

ਦਸੰਬਰ 2016 ਚ ਬਠਿੰਡਾ ਲਾਗੇ ਇੱਕ ਡਾਂਸਰ ਲੜਕੀ ਕੁਲਵਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਵਿਆਹ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਲੱਗਣ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਸੀ Source: Supplied
Published 20 November 2017 at 6:42pm, updated 21 November 2017 at 12:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
A boisterous wedding party in Kotkapura, Punjab ended in tragedy when a young boy was killed by a gunshot, apparently fired in celebration. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
