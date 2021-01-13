SBS Punjabi

A musical journey with Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali

SBS Punjabi

Ustad Ghulam Ali posing for a photo while speaking to SBS Punjabi.

Ustad Ghulam Ali posing for a photo while speaking to SBS Punjabi. Source: Photo courtesy Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2021 at 12:01pm, updated 13 January 2021 at 5:43pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Legendary Pakistani ghazal singer Ghulam Ali is best known for blending the unique style of classical music with ghazals, earning him a big fan base worldwide.

Published 13 January 2021 at 12:01pm, updated 13 January 2021 at 5:43pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Ghulam Ali is one of the all-time great vocal artists, a majestic musician hailed as transformative by peers and admirers. In his singing career which spans over six decades, he has delivered hundreds of ghazals (amatory poem or ode) much to the delight of his fans.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the legendary singer explained how he lived an ordinary yet meaningful life.

“I was very young when I started singing at live concerts. Since then I have devoted my life to music.

Advertisement
“It is not just a career but my humble service to my people. I am very thankful to my listeners who have not only helped me achieve professional success but also admired me for my contribution across the globe…. it all happened with the blessings of my elders and the almighty,” he said.
Ghulam Ali (R) speaking to SBS Punjabi coorrespondent Masood Mallhi.
Ghulam Ali (R) speaking to SBS Punjabi coorrespondent Masood Mallhi. Source: Photo by M Mallhi


In addition to the hundreds of live concerts around the world, the ghazal maestro has also done playback singing for both the Indian and Pakistani film industries.

Chupke Chupke raat din, Hungama hai kyon barpa, Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi, May Nazar Sé Pee Raha Hoon, Ham Ko Kiske Gham Ne Maara are among some of his most popular ghazals.

At 80, Ghulam Ali may no longer be at his peak, but you can't miss the magic in his melodies.

Click on this audio link to hear the full interview with Ghulam Ali.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack