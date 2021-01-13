A musical journey with Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali is one of the all-time great vocal artists, a majestic musician hailed as transformative by peers and admirers. In his singing career which spans over six decades, he has delivered hundreds of ghazals (amatory poem or ode) much to the delight of his fans.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the legendary singer explained how he lived an ordinary yet meaningful life.





“I was very young when I started singing at live concerts. Since then I have devoted my life to music.





“It is not just a career but my humble service to my people. I am very thankful to my listeners who have not only helped me achieve professional success but also admired me for my contribution across the globe…. it all happened with the blessings of my elders and the almighty,” he said. Ghulam Ali (R) speaking to SBS Punjabi coorrespondent Masood Mallhi. Source: Photo by M Mallhi





In addition to the hundreds of live concerts around the world, the ghazal maestro has also done playback singing for both the Indian and Pakistani film industries.





Chupke Chupke raat din, Hungama hai kyon barpa, Kal Chaudhvin Ki Raat Thi, May Nazar Sé Pee Raha Hoon, Ham Ko Kiske Gham Ne Maara are among some of his most popular ghazals .





At 80, Ghulam Ali may no longer be at his peak, but you can't miss the magic in his melodies.





C lick on this audio link to he ar the full interview with Ghulam Ali.



