A new PUFF challenge - this time to restore eyesight in the Indian subcontinent







Two years after Brig Bill Sowry completed the Pushups for Fateh Challenge, he is ready to puff again with the Pushups for Fred challenge.





Brig Bill Sowry, completing 1000 pushups on the fourth day of his new PUFF challenge Source: SBS Punjabi





The idea is to complete four pushups for every kilometer of the Tour de France and if he raises a dollar for every pushup, that would be enough to restore the eyesight of 560 people in Nepal, India and other countries where the Fred Hollows Foundation runs its charity clinics.





Day 4 of the new PUFF challenge, raising funds for the Fred Hollows foundation Source: SBS Punjabi





The Tour de France began on July 2 this year - the day Brig Sowry began his new PUFF challenge! In four days, he's completed nearly 5000 pushups - with a fervent hope that he reaches his fundraising target.





Retired from the Australian Army and now living in Canberra Brig Bill Sowry spoke to SBS Punjabi, on why he's chosen to embrace this challenge again!





















