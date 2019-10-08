SBS Punjabi

A plan to move unemployed migrants to country Victoria

SBS Punjabi

country road, countryside, outback

Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2019 at 1:24pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A plan has been unveiled to help 50 migrant families find jobs, homes and networks in regional Victoria over the next couple of years, while boosting small rural population numbers. The refugee settlement agency AMES Australia wants unemployed refugees to find work in regional locations but other agencies are warning strong support is needed to make the scheme work.

Published 8 October 2019 at 1:24pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Regional Cities has previously stressed that infrastructure investment is needed to maintain living standards while also warning migration programs must co-exist with reliable rail and roads in local communities.

Earlier this year, the federal government announced almost $20 million to help attract skilled migrants to regional areas, giving those who want to work regionally, priority VISA processing.

Another state agency, Rural Councils Victoria has previously said it supports VISA changes and business proposals to encourage migration to regional areas.

The Prime Minister also introduced two new regional visas for skilled workers requiring them to live and work in regional Australia for three years before being able to access permanent residence.

23,000 places will be set aside for these regional visas. But the Settlement Council of Australia's Tammy Wollfs says there need to be long-term employment options within a welcoming community.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Visa changes spark concerns of creating ‘permanently temporary’ migrants in Australia

Are skilled migrants taking away Australian jobs and wages?

Migrant workers allegedly underpaid $600,000 by Melbourne pizza manufacturer



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?