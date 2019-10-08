A plan to move unemployed migrants to country Victoria

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Regional Cities has previously stressed that infrastructure investment is needed to maintain living standards while also warning migration programs must co-exist with reliable rail and roads in local communities.





Earlier this year, the federal government announced almost $20 million to help attract skilled migrants to regional areas, giving those who want to work regionally, priority VISA processing.





Another state agency, Rural Councils Victoria has previously said it supports VISA changes and business proposals to encourage migration to regional areas.





The Prime Minister also introduced two new regional visas for skilled workers requiring them to live and work in regional Australia for three years before being able to access permanent residence.





23,000 places will be set aside for these regional visas. But the Settlement Council of Australia's Tammy Wollfs says there need to be long-term employment options within a welcoming community.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









