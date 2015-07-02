SBS Punjabi

A Promising Powerlifter - Harjit Singh Aujla

H Aujla

H Aujla

Published 2 July 2015 at 9:46pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 5:42pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we have an inspirational story of weightlifter Harjit Singh Aujla from Cairns, Qld. Harjit won the Bench Press title at the North QLD Powerlifting Championship held at Townsville on 28th June 2015 and he was placed second in the Push Pull Category.

Harjit Aujla is a passionate India-origin weighlifter. Hailing from village Mothada Kalan Dist Jalandhar, he migrated to Australia more recently.

After some initial struggles, now he is back to his passion of powerlifting. He started his Powerlifting/Weightlifting career from Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar in 1999. 

Here are some of Harjit’s achievements:

 

2001 - Participated in Punjab Junior Powerlifting - 3rd Place

2002- GNDU - 2nd Position Powerlifting

2003 - Junior National Powerlifting at Patna, Bihar - 1st Place in national event

2003 - National Bench Press at Ranchi Jharkhand - 1st Place

2003 - World Bench Press Championship Represented INDIA in Slovakia

2003 - GNDU 1st Place Powerlifting

2003 - Senior National Powerlifting Participant

2004 - Junior National Championship 3rd Place

2004 - National Open Bench Press 2nd Place

2004 - National Record Holder in Bench

2005 - GNDU 2nd Place

 2005 - National Bench Press WEST BENGALS 3rd Place

2006 - National Bench Press HARYANA 1st Place National Bench Press Record Holder made the national record 202 Bench

2014, 2015 - Far North QLD 1st in Bench Press; Push Pull Competition 2nd Place

Harjit
Source: Aujla


Harjit
Source: Aujla


 

Harjit
Source: Aujla


 

 

