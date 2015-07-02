A Promising Powerlifter - Harjit Singh Aujla

Harjit Aujla is a passionate India-origin weighlifter. Hailing from village Mothada Kalan Dist Jalandhar, he migrated to Australia more recently.





After some initial struggles, now he is back to his passion of powerlifting. He started his Powerlifting/Weightlifting career from Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar in 1999.





Here are some of Harjit’s achievements:











2001 - Participated in Punjab Junior Powerlifting - 3rd Place





2002- GNDU - 2nd Position Powerlifting





2003 - Junior National Powerlifting at Patna, Bihar - 1st Place in national event





2003 - National Bench Press at Ranchi Jharkhand - 1st Place





2003 - World Bench Press Championship Represented INDIA in Slovakia





2003 - GNDU 1st Place Powerlifting





2003 - Senior National Powerlifting Participant





2004 - Junior National Championship 3rd Place





2004 - National Open Bench Press 2nd Place





2004 - National Record Holder in Bench





2005 - GNDU 2nd Place





2005 - National Bench Press WEST BENGALS 3rd Place





2006 - National Bench Press HARYANA 1st Place National Bench Press Record Holder made the national record 202 Bench





2014, 2015 - Far North QLD 1st in Bench Press; Push Pull Competition 2nd Place





Source: Aujla





