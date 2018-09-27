A small changes can make you look even more attractive

Self-reinvention requires courage, but 97 year old fashion icon Iris Apfel is a perfect example that you’re never too old to look fabulous. So, how do we go about redesigning our personal style?





Tracey De Michele is a busy woman, a young-grandmother and a business owner. One thing bothered her though – she never liked seeing herself in photos.





She decided to try something out of the ordinary – a wardrobe makeover with a personal stylist to redesign her style. It wasn’t an easy decision though.





Her personal stylist Vesna Cavic acknowledges that the process of self-reinvention often requires courage.





It’s been two years since De Michele’s makeover and she’s never looked back. In fact, she now considers herself a rather different person.





Her stylist Vesna Cavic believes finding one’s style isn’t about blindly following fashion trends as everyone is unique.





She says this process involves five pillars. Step one is knowing your own body shape to identify what type of fabric and neckline fit you best.





The third aspect delves into your clothing personality.





The fourth essential element is a deep dive into your closet.





The final step is developing your skill in mixing and matching. Cavic says learning how to dress is like learning a new language. The more you put into it, the more you get out of it.





These days, with higher divorce rates amongst mature aged men and encouragement from their spouse and children, image consultant Dan Thomas is noticing that men are wanting to refresh their looks just as much as women. A good place to start is perhaps by letting go of the fashion style you grew up with.





With nearly two-thirds of Australian adults overweight or obese, if you’re conscious of your body image, Thomas suggests that you focus on dressing well rather than your physical changes as you navigate your new style.





Encouraged by her own transformation, Tracey De Michele used what she learnt from her stylist to renew her husband’s wardrobe – the first items to discard were clothes he’d worn for over 30 years.





Not everyone can afford a personal stylist but you can certainly find tips from fashion blogs, Pinterest and YouTube. Cavic suggests looking no further than your own wardrobe as the first step. After all, only 20 per cent of the clothes in an average person’s wardrobe are actually worn regularly. Checking your own wardrobe first helps to identify what you need to buy. This enables you to shop with purpose rather than randomly purchasing on-sale items that don’t go with anything.





At the end of the day, your willingness determines the extent of your personal transformation.





