A smaller Australia but a more dependent one: 2021 Intergenerational Report

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg had the unenviable task of delivering 2021's Intergenerational Report (IGR).





Thanks to the pandemic, the report shows Australia is heading towards a major post-pandemic pinch.





That's because migration to Australia has plummeted in pandemic times, and slowing birth rates are not able to keep up with an ageing population.





"The 2015 IGR projected that Australia's population would reach almost 40 million people by 2054-55. This IGR projects the population will reach 38.8 million in 2060-61. This is the first time there has been a downward revision of the population forecast in an IGR."





With fertility rates falling, the Treasurer says migrants will continue to be Australia's largest source of population growth.





The report highlights that with this ageing population, spending on health, aged care and the NDIS will also grow significantly.





Another factor affecting not just Australia but the whole world is climate change.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the audio in Punjabi.





