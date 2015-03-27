A tribute to Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh is a legendary name in India's freedom struggle, who was born on 28 September, 1907 in West Punjab, now in Pakistan.





Prof Jagmohan Singh's mother (Mata Amar Kaur) was Bhagat Singh's younger sister.





This interview with Prof Singh was specially recorded to mark Shaheedi Diwas on March 23, the day in 1931 that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged by the British Imperial government.





Prof Sahib has a unique perspective of being a family member as well as a well-honed historian. In the first part of this tribute, we discuss Bhagat Singh's early influences in life - he was born into a family where previous generations clearly chose the path of achieving "common good" rather than pursuing personal gain.





Apart from being smitten by the philosophy of Kartar Singh Sarabha and Lala Lajpat Rai, the young Bhagat Singh grew up in an atmosphere which exposed him to Arya Samaj, Sikhism, Sufism, even Marxism and socialism.





Professor Sahib also tells us that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a "born journalist" and a great lover of the arts.





Click on the audio player above to hear the first part of this interview, and the second part can be heard from the link below.





