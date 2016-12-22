SBS Punjabi

A turbulent 2016 in the Senate flags an unsettled start to 2017

SBS Punjabi

The Senate chamber Parliament House Canberra

The Senate chamber Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:39pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

It has been a remarkable year for the Senate.Once-in-a-generation changes to the Senate voting system were followed by the nation's first double-dissolution federal election since 1987.The poll gave Australia one of the most diverse and divided Senates since Federation.And as Preeti McCarthy reports, at year's end the confusion in the upper house continues as the Senate's composition is again in doubt.

Published 22 December 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:39pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?