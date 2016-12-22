A turbulent 2016 in the Senate flags an unsettled start to 2017

The Senate chamber Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP
Published 22 December 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 12:39pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
It has been a remarkable year for the Senate.Once-in-a-generation changes to the Senate voting system were followed by the nation's first double-dissolution federal election since 1987.The poll gave Australia one of the most diverse and divided Senates since Federation.And as Preeti McCarthy reports, at year's end the confusion in the upper house continues as the Senate's composition is again in doubt.
