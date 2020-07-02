SBS Punjabi

Aamir Khan signs another film, even though no one knows when Indian cinemas will reopen

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2020 at 1:57pm, updated 2 July 2020 at 5:05pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

If you want to know how Bollywood big-wigs are keeping themselves busy during the coronavirus pandemic, listen to this week’s Bollywood Gupshup.

In this week's report:

  • Know more about the upcoming film Ek Villain 2; 
  • Actor Raj Kumar Rao has taken on promotional duties for Sushant Singh Rajput's  last film Dil Bechara; 
  • Aamir Khan has signed a new film, despite no word about when shooting can begin or when cinemas will open;
  • Listen to Mankirt Aulakh's  newly released track.
and much more...

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

