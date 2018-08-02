AAP crisis deepens as Khaira rally goes ahead in Punjab

AAP leader Manish Sisodia had termed the August 2 Bhatinda convention ‘anti-party’, yet many Punjab MLAs vowed to go ahead, upset at the removal of Mr Khaira as leader of the Opposition in Punjab state assembly.





Reacting to the opposition from the central leadership of AAP, Mr Khaira had tweeted “By terming our 2nd Aug meet as anti party activity, Mr Sisodia has vindicated our charge of dictatorial attitude, if we Pbi’ (Punjabis) can’t hold a simple meeting on our own soil then how will we safeguard the interests of Pb (Punjab)? The AAP meet at Bathinda will settle the issue for once and all.”





Hear more about this, and other news stories from India, in our weekly report, which also includes news about the central Cabinet's decision to clear amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, overturning a previous decision in March by the Supreme Court of India.





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.









