AAP crisis deepens as Khaira rally goes ahead in Punjab

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Source: Twitter

Published 2 August 2018 at 5:53pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The Aam Admi Party (AAP) is facing a serious challenge in Punjab today, as Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s convention is going ahead, despite strong words from the central AAP leadership.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia had termed the August 2 Bhatinda convention ‘anti-party’, yet many Punjab MLAs vowed to go ahead, upset at the removal of Mr Khaira as leader of the Opposition in Punjab state assembly. 

Reacting to the opposition from the central leadership of AAP, Mr Khaira had tweeted  “By terming our 2nd Aug meet as anti party activity, Mr Sisodia has vindicated our charge of dictatorial attitude, if we Pbi’ (Punjabis) can’t hold a simple meeting on our own soil then how will we safeguard the interests of Pb (Punjab)? The AAP meet at Bathinda will settle the issue for once and all.” 

Hear more about this, and other news stories from India, in our weekly report, which also includes news about the central Cabinet's decision to clear amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, overturning a previous decision in March by the Supreme Court of India.

