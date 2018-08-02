'Sarhadein': Breaking down India-Pakistan boundaries

Talking about the play, Nayana Bhandari told SBS Punjabi, “Though it is a high voltage drama, and is coming just before the Independence Day of both the nations, has nothing to do with modern-day politics”.





Ms Bhandari, co-founder of ‘Oorja Foundation’ said, the foundation was formed in July 2014 to deal with the issues affecting the Indian migrant community in Melbourne, specifically focuses on domestic violence, inter-generational conflict, child safety, elder abuse and social isolation affecting elderly migrants.





Whereas ‘Natyadarpan’ is an Indian community based theatre academy. The entity involving enthusiastic artists committed to the development of performing fine arts.





Ms Bhanadari says the play breaks down the stereotypical bondages of acrimony between India and Pakistan and shows the people of two nations in a more congenial light. The artists in this play are not professional actors and are amateurs from both the countries.















