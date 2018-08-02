SBS Punjabi

'Sarhadein': Breaking down India-Pakistan boundaries

SBS Punjabi

Source: SBS

Published 2 August 2018 at 4:26pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Melbourne based ‘Oorja Foundation’ in partnership with ‘Natyadarpan’ is going to stage Sarhadein - a two-act Hindi play based on the relations between India and Pakistan.

Talking about the play, Nayana Bhandari told SBS Punjabi, “Though it is a high voltage drama, and is coming just before the Independence Day of both the nations, has nothing to do with modern-day politics”.

Ms Bhandari, co-founder of ‘Oorja Foundation’ said, the foundation was formed in July 2014 to deal with the issues affecting the Indian migrant community in Melbourne, specifically focuses on domestic violence, inter-generational conflict, child safety, elder abuse and social isolation affecting elderly migrants.

Whereas ‘Natyadarpan’ is an Indian community based theatre academy. The entity involving enthusiastic artists committed to the development of performing fine arts.

Source: SBS


Ms Bhanadari says the play breaks down the stereotypical bondages of acrimony between India and Pakistan and shows the people of two nations in a more congenial light. The artists in this play are not professional actors and are amateurs from both the countries.

