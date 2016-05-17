AAP protests against SAD-BJP led Punjab Government

According to Hindustan Times, amidst heavy police deployment at the entry points of Chandigarh and Mohali, about 15,000 AAP workers participated in the protest against SAD-BJP led Punjab government.
AAP Protest Source: Supplied
Published 17 May 2016 at 6:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Aam Aadmi Party, which is eyeing to wrest power in Punjab assembly polls, on Monday held a protest against SAD-BJP led Punjab government on various issues including the alleged multi-crore foodgrain scam in Mohali and Chandigarh. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…
