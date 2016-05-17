SBS Punjabi

AAP protests against SAD-BJP led Punjab Government

SBS Punjabi

AAP Protest

AAP Protest Source: Supplied

Published 17 May 2016 at 6:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Aam Aadmi Party, which is eyeing to wrest power in Punjab assembly polls, on Monday held a protest against SAD-BJP led Punjab government on various issues including the alleged multi-crore foodgrain scam in Mohali and Chandigarh. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…

According to Hindustan Times, amidst heavy police deployment at the entry points of Chandigarh and Mohali, about 15,000 AAP workers participated in the protest against SAD-BJP led Punjab government.

 





