SBS Punjabi

AASHA: A beacon of hope for elderly care

SBS Punjabi

AASHA

AASHA is fast emerging as a one-point contact of support and advice for senior citizens from South East Asian communities. Source: Bijinder Duggal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:59am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

AASHA is fast emerging as a one-point-contact of support and advice for senior citizens from South East Asian communities. It provides a cosy environment where seniors revisit their past by singing, dancing and learning about the services that they can avail from government and other organisations.

Published 25 February 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 26 February 2019 at 11:59am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
AASHA’s main aim is to take care of seniors in a way that they can feel valued in their retired lives. Their main focus is on providing them with appropriate information about dementia care, legal and financial rights, elder abuse, and similar issues.

AASHA
Seniors sing their hearts out, dance like youth. Source: Bijinder Duggal


Founder and spokesperson Bijinder Duggal told SBS Punjabi that, ‘AASHA is bringing in many new and creative ideas to bridge the gap between our youth and the seniors. We have invited schoolies to come and spend time with seniors where they can learn knitting and cooking and in turn, seniors can learn about the internet and online social media etc.’

‘Our programs are designed in a way that the senior members of the community can feel valued and loved. They come to our programs where they sing their hearts out, dance like youth, at the same time gaining valuable information on the services and facilities available to them, in their own language’.

Ms Duggal shared that AASHA has a panel of experts in their volunteer’s list.

AASHA
AASHA is fast emerging as a one-point contact of support and advice for senior citizens from South East Asian communities. Source: Bijinder Duggal


‘We have experts in Yoga, health services, Centrelink, Police and many other areas who provide seniors vital information in their own language and clarify their doubts or queries’.

AASHA provide its seniors' home cooked food that is suitable to them as per their age and health.

Currently, AASHA is providing services regularly from three centres each month. This is going to increase to five from February 2019 with the opening of Wentworthville and Blacktown service centres; both are hubs of Indian subcontinental population.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

AASHA brings Hope for senior community members

Indian senior citizens to learn digital skills from school children!

Seniors facing challenges to remain in workforce



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?