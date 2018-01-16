SBS Punjabi

Accused wife-killer Jagdish Singh found dead in Sydney

Jagdish Singh

accused killer of his wife Harjit Kaur has died Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 16 January 2018 at 5:34pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 9:52am
By MP Singh
In March last year, Australia's Punjabi community was shocked when Sydney-based mother-of-two, Ms Harjit Kaur was murdered, allegedly by her husband, Jagdish Singh.

The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her Glenwood home. Police alleged at the time that the knife used had been bought just hours earlier from a local supermarket.

Ms Kaur’s husband Jagdish Singh was subsequently charged with the murder, which had taken place at 4.30pm on Tuesday, 7 March 2017.

Community member, family friend and volunteer with Harman Foundation, Mr Mukhtiar Singh told SBS Punjabi that Riverstone police officers visited the family home in Glenwood on Monday night to advise Mr Jagdish Singh's sons, aged 21 and 18, of their father's death.

It is believed that Jagdish Singh was found dead on Monday 15 January 2018.

Mr Mukhtiar Singh says that both sons of the now-deceased couple are devastated.

According to Mukhtiar Singh, “Police are investigating Jagdish Singh’s death and have provided no further details on releasing the body for funeral."

"We look forward to community to provide all possible help and support to the boys, at the same time expect the community to respect the privacy of the family."

SBS Punjabi has sought comment from NSW police to establish whether or not they are treating Jagdish Singh’s death as suspicious but have not yet received confirmation.

If you, or a loved one, are feeling depressed or just need someone to talk to, please contact 
Beyondblue
 on 1300 22 4636, or 
Lifeline
 on 13 11 14.

SBS Punjabi has covered the death of Harjit Kaur last year:

