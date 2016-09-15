SBS Punjabi

Addressing drug use within family

Published 15 September 2016
Part of growing up is to experiment.According to the Australian Drug Foundation, nearly three in ten teenagers have had a glass of alcohol in the past year.Almost 15 per cent of 12 to 17 years old have tried cannabis; while one in 50 has either used cocaine or amphetamines. For many migrant parents addressing drug use can be a daunting task. Experts advise to stay calm and be non-judgemental. Preeti McCarthy has the story.

