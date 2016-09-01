Adult Migrant Literacy - Free English Classes

Free classes Source: AAP/moodboard
Published 1 September 2016 at 3:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Learning to speak and write English is a key skill for migrants to Australia. The federal government encourages adult literacy education across the country, particularly for newly arrived migrants and refugees where English is not their first language. Many English learning programs are available for free, through hundreds of locations across the country. Preeti McCarthy has the details.
