SBS Punjabi

Adult Migrant Literacy - Free English Classes

SBS Punjabi

Free classes

Free classes Source: AAP/moodboard

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2016 at 3:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Learning to speak and write English is a key skill for migrants to Australia. The federal government encourages adult literacy education across the country, particularly for newly arrived migrants and refugees where English is not their first language. Many English learning programs are available for free, through hundreds of locations across the country. Preeti McCarthy has the details.

Published 1 September 2016 at 3:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?