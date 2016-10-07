SBS Punjabi

Advance preparations for Multicultural Care important

Vicki Anthanasopoulos and her father

Vicki Anthanasopoulos and her father

Published 7 October 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 11:17pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
In a health crisis, would your family know what care you would want? If you could not communicate your wishes, who would you want to speak for you to ensure your cultural beliefs and values were respected? Young or old, life can change in an instant, and health-care professionals are encouraging more Australians to plan for their future care. Preeti Mccarthy reports.

