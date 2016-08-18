AFL embraces diversity

Footy Fans Source: L Fresh Lion/AFL
Published 18 August 2016 at 3:21pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Source: SBS
Whether it's watching matches, playing on the field or supporting their favourite players, many migrants in Australia are embracing AFL.Reflecting our evolving population, AFL has become more multicultural with many new migrants taking up footy for a sense of belonging.These athletes often act as an inspiration and role model for their communities. Preeti McCarthy finds out more
Published 18 August 2016 at 3:21pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Source: SBS
Share