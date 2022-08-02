SBS Punjabi

AFL star speaks about multiculturalism, Fauja and his own Indian heritage

Alex Rance meets Fauja Singh in March this year

Alex Rance meets Fauja Singh in March this year

Published 2 August 2022 at 4:14pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Alex Rance has been playing for Richmond FC since 2009 and this week, spoke to us about the significance of AFL Multicultural Round, which is being played from July 12-14, 2013. Alex met the legendary Fauja Singh earlier this year and took a few tips on warm up exercises from the 102 year old - photos are uploaded on our Facebook page, so don't miss them! And what's more, Alex even has a distant Indian heritage...listen to all that and more in this interview/ feature. Join the conversation on our Facebook page and "like" it https://www.facebook.com/pages/SBS-Punjabi/368329703192018

