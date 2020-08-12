Aged care in the time of coronavirus: what should you consider?

The last Census indicates that one in three seniors aged over 65 was born overseas. At least 1.2 million older people live in aged care facilities based on the 2017 to 2018 data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.





Multicultural Aged Care’s CEO Rosa Colanero says residential aged care is often the last resort for families from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





And it means for the family, they feel extra guilty because if it then goes into lockdown and they can’t see their family member, it’s extra strain and then you get family members who might have different opinion. The anxiety and stress is really quite significant .





