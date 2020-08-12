SBS Punjabi

Aged care in the time of coronavirus: what should you consider?

Child visiting grandad at aged care

Source: Getty images

Published 13 August 2020 at 9:43am, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:33pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Victoria’s embattled aged care sector is grappling with widespread infections resulting in over 100 deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic. There are lessons for desperate families when considering residential aged care for your loved ones during these trying times.

Available in other languages
The last Census indicates that one in three seniors aged over 65 was born overseas.  At least 1.2 million older people live in aged care facilities based on the 2017 to 2018 data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Multicultural Aged Care’s CEO Rosa Colanero says residential aged care is often the last resort for families from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

And it means for the family, they feel extra guilty because if it then goes into lockdown and they can’t see their family member, it’s extra strain and then you get family members who might have different opinion. The anxiety and stress is really quite significant.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


