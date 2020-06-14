As many as one in ten senior citizens may be abused

Available in other languages

Highlights The Australian Institute of Family Studies estimates that up to 14 per cent of older people in Australia experience elder abuse

15 June 2020 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Organisations supporting victims of elder abuse are in place in all states and territories and help in language is available for CALD communities

Abuse of older adults is on the rise globally amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent UN report. In Australia, help is available, in languages other than English, even during these challenging times.





According to the Australian Human Rights Commission, the COVID-19 pandemic, besides its immediate health impact, might have increased vulnerability and safety risks for some older people in Australians.





Dr Kay Patterson is Age Discrimination Commissioner and a former Australian Senator. She says social isolation is a driver for elder abuse because it threatens social networks and access to health services.





Some older people have been at heightened risk because they were in lockdown in the same house as the perpetrator or unable to get to the usual places where they could seek help.

Otro anciano infectado con COVID-19 en una residencia de personas mayores en Melbourne Source: Getty Images/ KLH49





The Australian Institute of Family Studies estimates that up to 14 per cent of older people in Australia experience some form of abuse. In most cases, the perpetrator is a family member.





The abuse of older people is a human rights violation that has no place in our community.

The World Health Organisation defines elder abuse as a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person.





Φωτογραφία αρχείου Source: Getty Images/ delihayat





Dr Patterson says there are practical things that Australians can do to help stop elder abuse, like strengthening social inclusion and solidarity during physical distancing.





We can all play a part in ending elderly abuse by staying connected and continuing to check in with the older people in our lives and our neighbourhoods.

She calls for Australians to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday, 15 June 2020.





Dr Patterson urges people who have experienced, witnessed or suspected elder abuse to call the National Elder Abuse phone line on 1800 353 374 for information and support.





We all need to step up our efforts and let older people know they are not alone during these challenging times.

The National Elder Abuse helpline informs that seniors are often reluctant to admit that a family member or caregiver is abusing them and that some, even struggle to recognise they are being abused.





Generally, feelings of shame keep victims’ suffering out of public sight.





Warning signs may include unexplained bruises or sprains, broken eyeglasses, behaviour such as mumbling to themselves or rocking, significant weight loss, unsanitary living conditions, evidence of over medication or under medication, sudden financial changes, items or cash missing from the older person's home.





For older people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, language can add another barrier to reporting abuse.





Source: Getty Images / Owaki/Kulla





It’s important to know that help is available. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Free and confidential, the National Elder Abuse phone line is on 1800ELDERHelp, 1800 353 374.





Additionally, all states have an organisation supporting victims of elder abuse with resources in languages other than English.





In Victoria, you can get help by calling Senior Rights Victoria on 1300 368 821, or by visiting www.seniorrights.org.au





In New South Wales, call Ageing and Disability Abuse Helpline on 1800 628 221, or visit www.ageingdisabilitycommission.nsw.gov.au





In Western Australia, call WA Elder Abuse Helpline on 1300 724 679, or visit https://www.advocare.org.au





In Australian Capital Territory call the Older Persons ACT Legal Service (on (02) 6243 3436, or visit www.communityservices.act.gov.au/wac/seniors/elder-abuse





In South Australia, call Aged Rights Advocacy Services on 1800 700 600, or visit www.sa.agedrights.asn.au





In Tasmania, call Advocacy Tasmania on 1800 005 131, or visit www.advocacytasmania.org.au





In Queensland, call Elder Abuse Prevention Unit on 1300 651 192, or visit www.eapu.com.au





In Northern Territory, call the Elder Abuse Information Line on 1800 037 072, or visit www.dcls.org.au/elder-abuse-prevention/





