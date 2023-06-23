'Agriculture is in my blood': Prof Zora Singh on receiving Australian Sikh Award For Excellence

dr zora 1.jpg

Dr. Zora Singh while receiving 'The Australian Sikh Award for Excellence in Agriculture'. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Zora Singh

Instrumental in developing innovative production technologies for horticulture growers, Western Australia's Prof Zora Singh, who dedicated his life to agri-research, has been awarded 'The Australian Sikh Award For excellence' for his outstanding contributions in agriculture.

An alumnus of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, Prof Zora Singh migrated to Australia decades ago. He has been contributing to the field of horticulture since then.
A recipient of around 12 international awards and honours in the past, Dr Singh has also been recognised previously with the Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation, Mitsubishi Corporation Western Australian Innovator of the Year Award, and Curtin Commercial Innovation Climate‐Kic Prize, among others.
dr zora 2.jpg
Dr. Zora Singh while inspecting the different species and types of fruits and vegetables. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Zora Singh.
While talking to SBS Punjabi, he explained how being a son of a farming family generated his interest in agriculture and discussed his broader goals to stop food wastage.
He also shared his thoughts on the differences between Indian and Australian Agriculture methods.

