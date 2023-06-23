'Agriculture is in my blood': Prof Zora Singh on receiving Australian Sikh Award For Excellence

An alumnus of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, Prof Zora Singh migrated to Australia decades ago. He has been contributing to the field of horticulture since then.



A recipient of around 12 international awards and honours in the past, Dr Singh has also been recognised previously with the Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation, Mitsubishi Corporation Western Australian Innovator of the Year Award, and Curtin Commercial Innovation Climate‐Kic Prize, among others.



Dr. Zora Singh while inspecting the different species and types of fruits and vegetables. Credit: Supplied by Dr. Zora Singh. While talking to SBS Punjabi, he explained how being a son of a farming family generated his interest in agriculture and discussed his broader goals to stop food wastage.



READ MORE Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence to recognise unsung heroes of the Sikh community

He also shared his thoughts on the differences between Indian and Australian Agriculture methods.





To listen to his interview please click on this audio link below…

