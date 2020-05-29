SBS Punjabi

Air travel may soon look and feel different with new COVID-19 safety measures

Qantas

Qantas has unveiled new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights but social distancing is not one of them. Source: AAP

Published 29 May 2020 at 11:05am, updated 29 May 2020 at 11:58am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Australian airlines Qantas and Regional Express have both announced new COVID-19 measures they believe will ensure passengers' safety. It comes as airlines across the world push to restart commercial domestic and international travel, with the aviation sector heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commercial airlines around the world are unveiling new coronavirus safety procedures as they set their sights on resuming domestic and international travel.

In Australia, CEO of the Qantas Group, Alan Joyce, has launched his airline's new program which will operate on all flights from the 12 June.

"The Fly Well program that we are launching today brings together a number of the temporary measures that are already in place with the Qantas group. They also contained some existing measures that we're going to be applying to flights when we start up, and all of these represent a combination of the best practice medical advice and the feedback from our customers," says Mr Joyce.

The resumption of domestic flights, however, is dependent on borders opening - an opening Mr Joyce believes will occur by July.

 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top of the page.

