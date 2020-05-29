Air travel may soon look and feel different with new COVID-19 safety measures

Commercial airlines around the world are unveiling new coronavirus safety procedures as they set their sights on resuming domestic and international travel.





In Australia, CEO of the Qantas Group, Alan Joyce, has launched his airline's new program which will operate on all flights from the 12 June.





"The Fly Well program that we are launching today brings together a number of the temporary measures that are already in place with the Qantas group. They also contained some existing measures that we're going to be applying to flights when we start up, and all of these represent a combination of the best practice medical advice and the feedback from our customers," says Mr Joyce.





The resumption of domestic flights, however, is dependent on borders opening - an opening Mr Joyce believes will occur by July.











