Akshay Kumar denies link with Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar

Published 15 November 2018 at 7:19pm, updated 15 November 2018 at 7:28pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is looking into the desecration of the Sikh holy scriptures and fatal firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

It is alleged that the Bollywood megastar orchestrated a meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and the now tainted godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

Based on these allegations, the SIT has summoned Akshay Kumar on November 21. Mr Badal has reportedly also been summoned.

But the Bollywood star has firmly denied any link with the disgraced 'godman'. In a tweet, he has claimed complete innocence.

Hear about this, and the other big story from India - about the Rafale deal between India and France, in our weekly India Diary. 

