Akshay Kumar denies link with Gurmeet Ram Rahim

It is alleged that the Bollywood megastar orchestrated a meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and the now tainted godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.





Based on these allegations, the SIT has summoned Akshay Kumar on November 21. Mr Badal has reportedly also been summoned.





But the Bollywood star has firmly denied any link with the disgraced 'godman'. In a tweet, he has claimed complete innocence.





Hear about this, and the other big story from India - about the Rafale deal between India and France, in our weekly India Diary.





