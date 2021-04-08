Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, says she is recovering 'one day at a time'

Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The young actress took to Instagram to share her diagnosis last week.





She wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”





Alia was busy filming her upcoming projects before she tested positive and is currently quarantined at home. On Monday, she shared a motivational quote on Instagram along with a selfie which garnered a lot of attention from her fans.





In other news from the film world, Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed that actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles in the third instalment of the comic caper. He also said that the film's script has been locked.





Also, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been scheduled to release on May 13.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





