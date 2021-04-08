SBS Punjabi

Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, says she is recovering 'one day at a time'

SBS Punjabi

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt announces podcast series to encourage fans to get vaccinated. Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Published 8 April 2021 at 11:30am, updated 8 April 2021 at 11:32am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in India. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of cinema.

Alia Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The young actress took to Instagram to share her diagnosis last week.

She wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Alia was busy filming her upcoming projects before she tested positive and is currently quarantined at home. On Monday, she shared a motivational quote on Instagram along with a selfie which garnered a lot of attention from her fans.

In other news from the film world, Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed that actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles in the third instalment of the comic caper. He also said that the film's script has been locked.

Also, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been scheduled to release on May 13.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

