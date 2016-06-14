SBS Punjabi

AMCS gives elderly people companionship.

SBS Punjabi

Elderly people

Elderly people

Published 14 June 2016 at 4:01pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS) is a not for profit organisation providing help at home and other support services to older people, people with disabilities and their carers in Melbourne and Greater Geelong.AMCS provides home care packages, aged care information, assessment and referral services, respite for carers, social activities and companionship to people from diverse backgrounds.In this interview, the Program Coordinator of Volunteer Program Julia Wilczopolska talks to Preeti McCarthy about the services provided by the organisation.

