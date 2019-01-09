SBS Punjabi

Angry customers feel 'cheated and robbed' after Bestjet air travel nightmare

Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh booked his air travel to India through Bestjet. Source: Supplied

Published 9 January 2019 at 8:53pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 1:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Hundreds of customers have been affected by the online booking portal Bestjet's collapse. Navdeep Singh told SBS Punjabi that his ‘Bestjet’ experience has turned into ‘Worstjet’ after the company failed to provide him with the air ticket that he booked with Singapore Airlines for a value of $1200.

Four Indian Australian families have expressed their dismay and anger over the Bestjet collapse.

Navdeep Singh told SBS Punjabi that his ‘Bestjet’ experience has turned into ‘Worstjet’ after the company failed to provide him with the air ticket that he booked with Singapore Airlines for a value of $1200.

“It’s not fair. They’ve cheated on us… And even I am not sure if I would get my money back,” said Mr Singh.

“So many people have been ripped off by them. The devastated customers have formed a social media group on Facebook. I found it quite useful as they share a lot of useful information. 

A Facebook group set up by the affected customers has now swollen to nearly 3000 members.  

The 
Bestjet Fiasco Action Group 
aims to provide information and general advice to the victims of Bestjet Travel Pty. Ltd and its two subsidiaries.

