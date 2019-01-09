Angry customers feel 'cheated and robbed' after Bestjet air travel nightmare

Four Indian Australian families have expressed their dismay and anger over the Bestjet collapse.





Navdeep Singh told SBS Punjabi that his ‘Bestjet’ experience has turned into ‘Worstjet’ after the company failed to provide him with the air ticket that he booked with Singapore Airlines for a value of $1200.





“It’s not fair. They’ve cheated on us… And even I am not sure if I would get my money back,” said Mr Singh.





“So many people have been ripped off by them. The devastated customers have formed a social media group on Facebook. I found it quite useful as they share a lot of useful information.





A Facebook group set up by the affected customers has now swollen to nearly 3000 members.





The Bestjet Fiasco Action Group aims to provide information and general advice to the victims of Bestjet Travel Pty. Ltd and its two subsidiaries.





