Angry Punjabi farmers burn effigies of Modi, Ambani and Adani on Dussehra

Angered by the Centre's three new farm laws, farmers across Punjab marked Dussehhra this year by replacing the traditional effigies of Ravan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those of Kumbhkarn and Meghnad with Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani.





These effigies were later set ablaze to express their displeasure with the Modi government's decision to pave the way for replacing the traditional aarhtiya (middleman or commission agent) with corporate giants like Reliance and Adani for procurement of their crops.





Never before has a prime minister's effigy been burnt in India on Dussehra.





Meanwhile, during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address to the nation, PM Modi urged the people that while celebrating the upcoming festivals, they should keep the soldiers in their thoughts who won't be able to join their families this festival season.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the above picture.





