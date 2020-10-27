Angry Punjabi farmers burn effigies of Modi, Ambani and Adani on Dussehra

An effigy of Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani set alight by protesting farmers in Amritsar, Punjab.

An effigy of Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani set alight by protesting farmers in Amritsar, Punjab. Source: AAP Image/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this week's newswrap from Punjab, listen how its farmers' anger over the agriculture laws reflected in their Dussehra celebrations, PM Narendra Modi's exhortation to the nation to light a 'diya' in honour of the soldiers defending India's frontiers and more.

Angered by the Centre's three new farm laws, farmers across Punjab marked Dussehhra this year by replacing the traditional effigies of Ravan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those of Kumbhkarn and Meghnad with Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani.

These effigies were later set ablaze to express their displeasure with the Modi government's decision to pave the way for replacing the traditional aarhtiya (middleman or commission agent) with corporate giants like Reliance and Adani for procurement of their crops.

Never before has a prime minister's effigy been burnt in India on Dussehra. 

Meanwhile, during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address to the nation, PM Modi urged the people that while celebrating the upcoming festivals, they should keep the soldiers in their thoughts who won't be able to join their families this festival season.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the above picture.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
More from SBS Punjabi

'We fully support the farmers movement in Punjab', say youth born and raised in Australia

What has sparked the massive farmers protest in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

Why have the three agriculture reform laws angered India’s farmers?



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

amrit.jpg

India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

monga.jpg

Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

ANTI LGBTIQ STREET PROTEST SYDNEY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Australia Economy

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 March 2023