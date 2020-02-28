Are facemasks strong enough to protect from Coronavirus?

Dr Kamal Parkash Singh of Sydney is as worried as many other health professionals about the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading in the world with many new countries reporting its citizen affected with this virus.





‘At the moment we all, living in Australia need to follow the government’s instructions that are regularly updated on the health department’s website. The travel advisory must be adhered to strictly and any small symptoms should be referred to the GPs’, told Dr Singh to SBS Punjabi.





‘There is a lot of confusion on whether the facemasks can prevent the spread of the virus. There is no clear guideline at the moment regarding how strong is the virus and whether the available facemasks are strong enough or not? But wearing one in Australia won’t harm’.





‘Anyone who has travelled in or through mainland China is supposed to declare to the health authorities immediately and require mandatory 14 days quarantine. Same applies to the health workers who have been in contact with a person who may have coronavirus like symptoms’, suggests Dr Singh.





As per latest advise from NSW health, Dr Singh advises, ‘Anyone who uses public transport, must wash his / her hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, should cover the face and while coughing or sneezing use elbow to cover your mouth’.





‘Although the experts have isolated the virus still no one is sure yet about when its vaccine could be developed. All the health experts are doing right now is to isolate the affected person and his / her immune system can beat this virus supported by some sort of therapy like oxygen therapy’.





Please click on the play button above to listen to whole interview.





