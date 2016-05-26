Are you ready to vote on 2nd July? Here's a guide on how to vote in the Federal elections.
Voting Source: AAP
Published 26 May 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 9:51am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on July 2.Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18.aVoters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote on election day to avoid penalties. Preeti McCarthy has a quick guide on how to vote.
Published 26 May 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 9:51am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share