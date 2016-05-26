SBS Punjabi

Are you ready to vote on 2nd July? Here's a guide on how to vote in the Federal elections.

SBS Punjabi

Voting

Voting Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 9:51am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on July 2.Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18.aVoters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission. Once registered, they must vote on election day to avoid penalties. Preeti McCarthy has a quick guide on how to vote.

Published 26 May 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 9:51am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?