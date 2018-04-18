ATO Tax Talk April 2018: Australian Business Number

An Australian Business Number, or ABN, is an 11 digit number that identifies your business or organisation to the government and community.





Jagjit Singh, the Community Relations Officer at ATO provided an advice on how to work with and without Australian Business Numbers or ABNs.





“If you are running your own business you’ll need an ABN, and need to be paying your own income tax, GST and super directly to the ATO,” said Mr Singh.





“It’s important to know that you can work without getting an ABN. For example, you can be employed as a worker and paid a wage and super. “While you're working, your employer will deduct tax from your pay and send it to us.





Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied





Having an ABN requires you to keep ATO informed of your business activity.





"This includes reporting all of your income on your tax return, no matter how much you earn," said Mr Singh.





“If you change your email address, phone number or are no longer running a business, you must let us know within 28 days.





“When you register for an ABN, you’ll be sent an email called ‘new to business essentials’, which has a range of self-help tools to get you started. It will help you figure out when you need to lodge, if you need to register for GST and much more.





“There are tools available to help people track their expenses. You van use MyDeductions tool in the ATO app which is an easy way for sole traders with simple tax affairs to record their income and expenses.





General information is available on www.abr.gov.au/ or, you can speak with a tax officer in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50





