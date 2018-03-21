SBS Punjabi

ATO Tax Talk March 2018: Scam Alerts

SBS Punjabi

ATO Tax Talk

Source: ATO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 10:50am
By ATO
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This scam alert information is brought to you by the Australian Taxation Office.

Published 21 March 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 10:50am
By ATO
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scammers are leaving people voicemail messages threatening the recipients with arrest due to an unknown tax debt or suspected tax evasion.

The scammers claim to be from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and many threaten that a warrant for the person's arrest will be issued if they do not call the scammer back on the phone number provided.

In this audio segment, we have an advice from ATO on how to identify scammers claiming to be from the ATO, and what to do next. 
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO
Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied


If you receive a voicemail, do not return the call.

If you are unsure if a phone call or voicemail is from the ATO, call 1800 008 540.

Explore
this link
 for tips on how to spot a scam.

ATO never asks to pay a tax debt using unusual payment methods like gift cards, Bitcoin, or pre-paid visa cards.

General tax information is available in various languages at ato.gov.au/otherlanguages, or you can speak with a tax officer in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 28 26 

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

ATO Tax Talk Feb 2018: Activity Statement Lodgement

Indian migrant loses $5000 in ATO Phone Scam

Indian migrant loses thousands to online identity theft

Indian migrant blames Telstra for tarnishing his credit history



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?