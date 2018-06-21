ATO Tax Talk June 2018: Tax Time and Scam Alerts

Tax Time is from 1 July to 31 October and there are things you can do now to prepare.





If you plan on lodging your own tax return using myTax, you need to make sure you have a myGov account and link that account to ATO online services.





You can create your myGov account at my.gov.au. MyTax is available for anyone who wants to prepare their own individual tax return, including sole traders.





“If you choose to lodge with a tax agent, make sure they are registered,” says Jagjit Singh, the Community Relations Officer at ATO.





“If you lodge online, information provided to us by your employers, banks, government agencies and other third parties is pre-filled into your tax return,” said Mr Singh.





“The best time to lodge is August, when most pre-fill information is available. All you have to do is review your pre-filled information, and add any missing details or update incorrect details." Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO Source: Supplied





Your personal information is an important part of your identity and you should always try to protect it.





Scammers increase activity around tax time so beware of scammers offering you a tax refund in return for a fee or threatening you with arrest if you don’t pay a tax debt.





Check your myGov account for real time account information or contact your registered tax agent.





Jagjeet Singh also provided some tips to keep the personal information safe.





There are lots of things people can do to protect their personal information, he says.





“Treat your personal information such as your Tax File Number (TFN) like cash. Your TFN, when combined with other personal identifying information, could be used to commit fraud in your name.





“Be aware of what you share – don’t give out personal details (such as your tax file number, date of birth, credit card or bank details) unless you trust the person you are dealing with, and they genuinely need those details.





“Ensure your passwords are strong and secure. Using a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols makes your passwords harder to guess.

What should people do if they‘are targeted by a scam?





Scammers are becoming more sophisticated so sometimes it can be hard to know whether a request for information or other communication is really from the ATO or a scam.





If you are ever unsure about whether any communication you receive is really from the ATO, call the ATO Scam Hotline on 1800 008 540 or visit ato.gov.au/scams.





General information is available in various languages at ato.gov.au/otherlanguages, or you can phone the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 10 20.





