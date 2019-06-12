ATO Tax Talk June 2019: Things you need know about lodging this year’s tax return

If you’re lodging your own tax return it’s due by 31 October. If you are using a registered tax agent you need to contact them before 31 October.





As tax time is fast approaching, we’re going to talk about what you need to do get it right. We’ve spoken to Jagjit Singh, Community Relations Officer, ATO to discuss some of the key issues regarding lodging this year’s tax returns.





For more information, listen to a report in Punjabi





What’s different this year?





There are a couple of important changes to remember:





You may not receive your payment summary from your employer. This is because the way employers report tax and super information to us is changing.





As some employers now send us your tax and super information each time they pay you they are not obliged to give you an end of year payment summary.





You will now see this information by logging into myGov and accessing ATO online services. If you use a tax agent they will have this information and will be able to use it to pre-fill your tax return.





Also, health insurers are no longer required to send you a private health insurance statement. This information should be available in ATO online services by 20 July.





What if you do your own tax return through ATO online services?





If you are doing your own tax return through ATO online services, do not lodge until your information is marked as 'Tax Ready'. If you do there is a risk that your data may be changed and you may end up with a debt. Jagjit Singh from the Australian Taxation Office. Source: Supplied





What are the consequences of lodging incorrect returns?





The important thing to remember is, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.





We recently had a case where an unregistered tax agent targeted non-English speaking clients. He claimed thousands of dollars in incorrect work-related expenses. We are working with these individuals to correct their tax returns and in many cases, they now need to pay back the thousands of dollars of incorrect claims.





Make sure you check your tax agent is registered with the Tax Practitioners Board at www.tpb.gov.au





Help available for people from non-English speaking backgrounds:





We have helpful information on the ATO website. If you search ato.gov.au, scroll to the bottom of the website and select ‘Other languages’. You’ll find translated products to help you.





If you need some help with your tax return, check out our free Tax Help service.





If you earned around $60,000 or less in the financial year and have simple tax affairs, an ATO trained volunteer may be able to help you with your tax at a community centre near you.





In some areas, Tax Help is available in languages other than English too. To find out about Tax Help in your area, you can call the ATO on 13 28 61.



