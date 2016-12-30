SBS Punjabi

Attitudes of first-generation migrants in Australia

Published 30 December 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 30 December 2016 at 4:09pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

2016 was a year where migration remained a national and global issue.

From the ongoing influx of refugees and migrants coming into Europe to Pauline Hanson's strong anti-immigration views, immigration here and abroad continued to dominate media headlines. This year SBS weighed into the debate - conducting research on how refugees and migrants see their future in Australia - and the results show a sense of optimism unmatched by non-migrants.

 

 

