Aussie web classifieds giant to invest in India

By 2030, India is expected to be the worlds third-largest real market. That is the major reason behind ASX-listed group, which operates realestate.com.au has planned to acquire a 14.7 per cent stake in India-based digital real estate marketing platform PropTiger. PropTiger owns the portals of proptiger.com, makaan.com and - following a deal that coincided with the REA investment - housing.com, making it a top three player in India. SBS Radio Punjabis Gautam Kapil exchanged dialogue with financial expert & journalist (Financial Review) Su-Lin Tan.















