Australia finally accepts New Zealand's refugee resettlement offer

The Australian Government has finally agreed to take up New Zealand's refugee resettlement offer made almost a decade ago.





In 2013, former prime ministers Julia Gillard and John Key forged a deal that would see 150 asylum seekers a year resettled in New Zealand.





But the Coalition decided not to follow through on the deal when it came to power as it was worried refugees would go to New Zealand and then travel back to Australia and settle here.





Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews says safeguards are in place to prevent that happening under this arrangement.





"Our policy position has not changed. We have made it very, very clear the people who come to Australia illegally by boat will never ever settle in Australia. That policy position has not changed. So anyone who is part of the resettlement arrangement with New Zealand will not be able to come to Australia permanently, will not be able to become a citizen of Australia and will not be able to stay here on a permanent basis. "





New Zealand's Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says he's pleased Australia contacted his government after their resettlement agreements with Canada and the United States came to an end.





"Australia reached out to us to see if the 150 offer that was made back in 2013 actually was still open. It obviously was, and we've been working since then to get the Is dotted and the Ts crossed to get to the point today where we can announce this. I think it's a good thing in terms of our commitment to the regional humanitarian effort."



